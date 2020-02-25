Home

Carolyn Miller

Carolyn Miller Obituary

CAROLYN SUE MILLER, 78, of Elkview, passed into the arms of our Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020 after a fearless battle with Central Nervous System Lymphoma.
She was born on November 21, 1941 and was the daughter of the late Denver and Bessie Shaffer Blackshire. She was also preceded in death by her infant brother Arnold; sister Betty Looney and best friend and cousin Janet Webb.
She was a wonderful mother and devoted her life to taking care of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren as well as being a substitute mom for many kids through the years. She enjoyed spending time at camp, bonfires, sewing, shopping and spending time on sunny days working in her flowers and gardens. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband of 60+ years Olden "Natchee" Miller, son Gregory Miller and wife Barbie of Elkview; daughter Jeanette Legg and husband Hubert of Greenville, SC ; son K. Todd Miller and fianc Tracey Whittington of Charleston. She is also survived by grandchildren. Dustin Miller, Cody Miller, Chelsea Mikeal, Ivy Miller, Jeremy Legg , Melissa Legg, and Alison Legg, and great grandchildren Cash Miller, Callie Miller, Kinsley Miller, Ryan Riffe and Elijah Legg.
Carolyn leaves behind sister Brenda Lewis of Charleston as well as many family, friends and her beloved kitty Abby.
The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020 at Hafer Funeral Home in Elkview. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memorial Park in Cross Lanes.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at Hafer Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Hospice Care at 1606 Kanawha Blvd West, Charleston, WV 25387. Special thanks to our Hospice team: Cousin and nurse Laurel Shaffer, Christina, Mary, Brittany, Thea and Mike.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road Elkview, WV 25071
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 25, 2020
