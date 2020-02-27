|
CAROLYN RIDDLE, age 75, of Belle, West Virginia, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House with family by her side.
She was a faithful member of Esta Memorial Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Chessie and Hester Jeffery; husband, Gary Riddle; daughter, Chessie (Steve) Lawhorn; and her two sisters, Ida Snead and Annie (Kermit) White.
She is survived by her two sons, Robert White and Michael (Dennis Mack) White; two sisters, Barbara Conley and Faye (Donnie) Gibson; her grandchildren, Stephanie, Autumn and Robbie White, as well as Stevie and Sierra Lawhorn; two great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, especially Charlotte (Debbie) Lucas, and many friends.
The family would like to thank Charleston Memorial CPICU, 3rd floor north and Hubbard Hospice House of Charleston for the care given to her.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in memory of Carolyn to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W., Charleston, WV 25387 or Esta Memorial Baptist Church, 171 Branch Road, Belle, WV 25015.
A celebration of life will be held at 1 p.m. on Sunday, March 1, at Esta Memorial Baptist Church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 27, 2020