CAROLYN SUE (TOLLEY) BIRD, 72, of Scott Depot, passed away August 28, 2019, at home surrounded by family after a long illness.
Carolyn was born December 31, 1946, to Ova H. Tolley and Melva J. Stephens Tolley.
She was a member of the Dunbar High School Class of 1964. She attended Capitol City Commercial College in Charleston. Carolyn was employed by Prudential Insurance as a Clerk and Assistance Office Manager for five years and then retired from Bayer Crop Science after 29 years of service as a Senior Secretary.
Carolyn was a member of the Dunbar United Methodist Church for 30 years and their Financial Secretary for 15 years.
Carolyn enjoyed Cross Stitching, Crafting with Susan, Traveling and Genealogy. Carolyn was an avid WVU sports fan and enjoyed going to games and watching them on TV.
Preceding her in death were her parents, as well as her brother, John W. Tolley.
Survivors include son, Gregory Allen Bird (Angela) of Fort White, Florida; sister, Mary Jane Marks (Tom) of Cross Lanes; brother, Larry Joe Tolley (Linda) of Buffalo; sister-in-law, Libby Tolley of Shrewsbury; granddaughters, Porcha Marie (Tommy) of Fort White, Florida, Natasha Lee of Fort White, Florida; great-grandchildren, D.J., Chesnie, Bentlee, Dayton, Zoey Faye, Devan and Taylor, all of Fort White, Florida; niece and caregiver of seven years, Lisa Booth (John) of Buffalo; nieces and nephews, Joanne (Bob) of Otway, Ohio, David (Alexa) of Ashburn, Virginia, Amy (Steve) of Poca, Jeff of Buffalo, and Kelsey (Ronnie) of Nitro; numerous great nieces and nephews and all the Tolley cousins; best friends of 50-plus years, Ron, Susan and Lisa McDaniel of Chicago and Jenson Beach, Florida.
The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, August 31 at Dunbar United Methodist Church, Dunbar, with the funeral service beginning at 1 p.m. Pastor Teresa Markins will officiate. Burial will be immediately following in Grandview Memorial Cemetery, Dunbar.
The family would like to suggest in lieu of flowers that contributions be made to Dunbar United Methodist Church Backpack Buddy Program, 1401 Myers Avenue, Dunbar, WV 25064, or Hospice Care, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, WV 25387.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Robby Keith and Dr. Dina Criniti for the excellent care they have provided Carolyn for the last 11 years. Special thanks also to CAMC Teays Valley for your care and kindness during her recent hospital stay, as well as Palliative Care and Hospice Care of WV for their excellent care, service and kindness during this difficult time.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 30, 2019