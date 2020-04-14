Home

POWERED BY

Services
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
(304) 984-3346
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn McLaughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn Sue (Cunningham) McLaughlin


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn Sue (Cunningham) McLaughlin Obituary

CAROLYN SUE (CUNNINGHAM) McLAUGHLIN, 80, of Sissonville, WV, went to be with the Lord on April 11, 2020.
Born November 3, 1939, to Carl Eugene and Florence Virginia (Russell) Cunningham, she was one of seven children.
She was a retiree of the Kanawha County School Board where she also devoted her time to Senior Services in her community.
Her will and determination were unmatched. She found beauty in the little things all around her, including her love of gardening and flowers. She had a love of baking, as well.
She was preceded in death by her son, Michael Shawn McLaughlin; her parents, Carl and Florence Cunningham; son-in-law, James Slater; siblings, Robert Cunningham, Joyce "Joy" Griffith, Dottie Baker, and Shirley Roycroft.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Tamra Mowrer (Bruce), Mark McLaughlin, Tanya Slater, Lisa Sword (Anthony); her grandchildren, Jill Straight (Scott), Jennifer Sanson (Chris), Kelly Sword, Megan Mowrer, Steven Slater, Kara Beth Slater, Kelsey McLaughlin, Jarrett Mowrer; eight great-grandchildren; and siblings, Betty Lawrence and Richard Cunningham.
She was loved and will be missed by many.
Due to COVID-19, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time.
Long & Fisher Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -