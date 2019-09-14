|
CAROLYN SUE WOODARD-THOMAS, 66, of Summersville, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, September 8, 2019.
She was the daughter of the late Bermie E. and Christobell Evans Drennen Sr. and was born at South Charleston, July 28, 1953. Sue was a 1971 graduate of George Washington High School and received her LPN in 1992. She spent 18 years nursing at Summersville Memorial Hospital and five years at Sacred Heart Hospital in Richwood. She was a U.S. Army Reserve veteran. Sue devoted her life to caring for others. Although she had several interests, she was first and foremost devoted to her family.
She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Jerry M. Thomas Sr., and brother, Thomas Drennen.
Surviving: Son, Stephen (Misty) Woodard of Robson; four grandchildren, Sabrina and Madison Woodard, Devon and Jacklynn McGlothlin; two great - grandchildren, Caden and Kynlee Frame; step-son, Mike (Lisa) Thomas of Richwood; step-daughter, Becki Woodard of Parkersburg; sister, Nancy (Bill) Leach of Summersville; two brothers, Bermie of Summersville; Audrey (Cindy) Drennen of Drennen; three step-sisters, Kitty Grant of Charleston, Donna Manchester of Georgia,Betty Maxwell of Spokane, Wash.; several nieces, nephews and cousins, whom she dearly loved.
Her body was cremated under the direction of the Waters Funeral Chapel in Summersville. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, September 16, in the WV Memorial Gardens at Calvin, with Rev. Gary Coffee officiating.
The family would like to give special thanks to the hospice staff, who were so kind and caring during her illness.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., Charleston, WV 25387.
E-Condolences: waters [email protected]
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 14, 2019