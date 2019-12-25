|
CARROLL R. SAFREED, 92, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord December 19, 2019, at Brookdale Charleston Gardens Assisted Living, Charleston. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon December 28 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston. Family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Safreed family.
