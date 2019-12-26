|
CARROLL R. "CHEEP OR CHIEF" SAFREED, 92, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at Brookdale Charleston Gardens Assisted Living, Charleston.
He was born in Spring Hill to the late Bradley Marion and Eveleth Charlotte VanSickle Safreed. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Phyllis E. Safreed. Also, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Vernon Wayne Safreed and Bradley Marion Safreed Jr.
Carroll was retired from Union Carbide Corp., South Charleston Plant. He was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, South Charleston. He was a U.S. Army veteran.
He was a graduate of South Charleston High School, class of 1945. He enjoyed Hunting, Fishing and Camping.
Surviving are his loving, daughter, Deborah Burdette (Charles "Bo") of St. Albans; son, Carroll "Chip" Safreed Jr. (Mary) of Sequim, WA; three grandchildren, Brent, Casey and Sam; two great - grandchildren, Eli and Lauryn; sister, Carolyn Bailey of Charleston.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, December 28, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church, 305 E Street, South Charleston, with celebrant Rev. John Finnell officiating.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the memorial service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to HospiceCare, In Memory of Carroll R. Safreed, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., W., Charleston, WV 25312.
You may visit Carroll's tribute page at bartlett nicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Safreed family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 26, 2019