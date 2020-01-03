|
Our beloved CARROLL EDWARD "EDDIE" NULL of Red House, West Virginia, went home to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on Monday, December 30, 2019.
He served all of his life in the United States Army, where he retired as a Master Sergeant. He served three tours in Vietnam, and throughout his career in the Army, he received numerous honors, awards, medals and decorations. He was very patriotic, he loved God, his Country, and his Family!
Preceding him in death were his mother, Muriel Esther Null; father, Opha Asbury Null; sister, Eva Dean Collins; and brother-in-law, Robert Huff.
Surviving are his wife and the love of his life, Virginia (Ginny) Null; daughters, Dorene Null (Dale) of Oregon, Linda Howie (James) of Germany, and Michelle Guess (Jason) of Tennessee; sisters: Ramona Ann Lovejoy (Chester) of Mason County, Connie George (Steve) of Florida, Candace Elaine Kinslow (James) of Saint Albans, and Mary Lou Taylor of Rock Branch. He is also survived by all of his grandchildren, whom he cherished: Brooke and Austin Guess; Steven, Megan, Adam and Alley Howie.
There are no words for the devastating loss we feel for the loss of our Hero, husband, father, brother, friend and patriarch of our family!
Services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Home in Winfield. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House. Viewing will be from Noon to 1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 3, 2020