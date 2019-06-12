

CARROLL EUGENE RHODES, 86, was born on April 14, 1933, in Charleston, WV. He peacefully left his life on earth and ascended to his Jesus on June 10, 2019, at Cedar Ridge Nursing Home. He was the son of the late Clayton H. Rhodes, Mazie Rhodes and Lona F. Rhodes.

Carroll spent most of his life working the family farm at Given, WV. He also helped out his neighbors with farm chores. He loved going to church, worshiping God and singing praises of faith songs. He would walk miles to attend revivals at different churches while singing religious songs along the way.

In 1979 he met a beautiful young woman, Phyliss Starcher, while attending one of those revivals and soon fell in love. They were married in 1980 and spent 29 years together before her illness and death in 2009.

He loved going to the Ripley Senior Center for fellowship and being a member of Ripley Baptist Temple. Once Carroll met you, he never forgot you. He talked all the time about people he had met in his life and could tell you all about them.

Holidays were very important to him, especially Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas. He would always spend those holidays with his brothers and sisters and share in the blessings of the Lord.

Carroll is survived by brothers Jackie l. Rhodes (Sue), of Kenna, WV; Denzil A. Rhodes (Jean) of Silverton, WV; Gary D. Rhodes (Sandy), of Bloomdale, OH; Ralph C. Rhodes (Melissa), of Newcomerstown, OH; sisters Karen K. King (Troy), of Evans, WV; Janice F. Snyder (David) of South Charleston, WV; and sister-in-law, Imogene Rhodes DeWolfe, of Brandon, FL. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, great-great nieces and great-great nephews. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronald Rhodes of Brandon, FL.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, June 14, with funeral service at 1 p.m. at Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, WV. Rev. Rick Perrine will be officiating. Interment will be immediately after the service at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes, WV.

