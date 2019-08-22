|
CARROLL G. "G.G." CASTO, 80, of Winfield, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House West in South Charleston following a long illness.
He was a member of Lakeview Christian Church in Hurricane where he served as an Elder. He worked for many years in the banking industry and served as Vice President and President of several area banks.
Born June 15, 1939, in Jackson County, he was the son of the late Howard C. Casto and Marie Jividen Casto.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Martha "Penny" Casto; daughter, Kelley (Tim) Gray of Winfield; grandsons, Ryder Gray and Maverick Gray; granddaughter, Trinity Gray (Zach McCoy); brothers, Keith Casto of Columbus, Ohio, James Casto of Newark, Ohio, and Ron Casto of Ripley; sisters, Karen Martin of Evans, and Debbie Burdette of Hurricane; as well as several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and extended family.
Carroll was a loving and dedicated family man. He displayed integrity and caring with all he encountered on life's road. Throughout his banking career and personal life he acted as a mentor and developed many friendships. He was a true friend to all. He had a strong connection with children and referred to them as his "buddy, pal and friend." He enjoyed spending time with family in the hills of the family farm at Rockcastle. He also loved spending time in the mountains of Pocahontas County where many memories were created with his grandchildren, which were his "buddy ole pals."
Memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 24, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor Jeff Maynard officiating. Burial will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery, Rockcastle.
The family will receive friends two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or HospiceCare, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25309.
Online condolences may be sent to the Casto family by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 22 to Aug. 24, 2019