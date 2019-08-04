|
CARROLL PAUL ADKINS, 74, of Red House, went to his forever home with Jesus on August 1, 2019.
He was born on April 6, 1945, to the late Rev. Hiram Richard and Wilma Marie Adkins. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Dorsal Adkins, Raymond Adkins (June), Donald Adkins, and his sister, Maxine Moles.
Carroll was a Christian and lived a full life. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping with his family and grandkids. He worked hard all of his life and retired from owning his business, Adkins General Repair Service, setting up mobile homes for Oakwood Homes in Nitro. He was a great man and words cannot express how much he was loved and will be missed, but we can look forward to seeing him again one day as the Bible tells us "We are confident, I say, and willing rather to be absent from the body, and to be present with the Lord." 2 Corinthians 5:8
He was a loving husband and is survived by his wife of 53 years, Betty Barnett Adkins. Also, he was an amazing father and is survived by his daughters, Teresa Adkins of Huntington, Jennifer Patton of Cobb Hollow, and Tammy and Les Adkins of Cobb Hollow. His grandchildren that are left behind to cherish the stories told, lessons taught, and memories are Katie "Katie-girl" and Steven Pickrell of South Carolina, Emmie "Squirt" Adkins of Cobb Hollow, and Drew Michael Patton "Drew-Man", Henderson Paul Patton "Henry" (his Paw Paw's namesake), and Hunter Kayden Patton "Catfish", all of Cobb Hollow. He was a very proud great-grandfather to David Feriel Pickrell of South Carolina. In addition to raising his daughters, Carroll had a part in raising and teaching several of his nephews, including Richard Clayton Adkins (Mariah and Landon, Levi, and Graceyn) of Hometown.
Carroll is also survived by his sister, Iva Snyder of Cobb Hollow, and his brothers Gary Adkins of Hometown and Keith Adkins of Red House. He is also survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends that he loved dearly but are too numerous to list.
The family would like to thank everyone that has called, stopped by, and prayed for us. We would also like to thank all the staff from Hospice, they all did a terrific job, as well as all of his many doctors and nurses throughout the years.
Flowers will be accepted or the family suggests memorial contributions be made to HospiceCare, 1606 Kanawha Blvd. West, Charleston, WV 25387.
Funeral service will be held at 5 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel, with Pastor Darren Persinger officiating. Entombment will follow at Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the Adkins family by visiting www.raynesfuneral home.com.
Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019