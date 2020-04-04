|
|
CASEY ALLEN BURDETTE, 19, of Sissonville, WV, was called home by the Lord and given his angel wings on Saturday, March 28, 2020. His passing was a result of injuries he received in a tragic automobile accident.
Born September 29, 2000, Casey grew up in Sissonville where he was proud to be "Just A Small Town Country Boy." He graduated from Sissonville High School and Carver Career Center-Collision Repair Program in 2019 and was a current Diesel Technology student at the University of Northwestern Ohio.
Casey was formerly a member of Kelly's Creek Community Church and a current member of Grapevine Chapel.
Casey is survived by his loving parents, Nick and Serena Burdette; maternal grandparents, D.J. and Shirley McMillion - aka Mama and Papa Mac; brothers, Shane and Austin Burdette, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Hank and Eileen Burdette; aunt, Sandy "Nanny K" Burdette; and uncle, Ronnie Myers.
Casey was an outgoing young man who was loved by many and lived life to the fullest. His personality with that little "smirk" would light up a room and put a smile on everyone's face. Casey had a passion and the heart of a champion for wrestling; his mom was his biggest fan. He loved motocross and spent many weekends of his life racing with his brothers and cousin who he loved very much.
"CASEY LOVED TO EAT"
We would like thank Casey's favorite teacher, Mrs. Emily Craddock Kelly, for sharing his journal entry from high school titled "My Warning Sign" - My warning would be I am very goofy. I am very goofy and like to make people laugh. When I make people laugh, it warms my heart. That's what my warning sign would be.
Unfortunately, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic Regulations, there will not be a visitation at the funeral home. Principal, Gene Smith, and Kanawha County Schools have approved a drive-by visitation to be held on Monday, April 6, at Sissonville Middle School from 12 to 2 p.m. In order to protect our community from this virus, we ask everyone to remain in their cars for the duration of the visitation.
A private graveside service will be held at the Hank Burdette Cemetery, with Pastors Bill Jones and Paul Bailey officiating.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions may be made in Casey's honor to the Sissonville High School Wrestling Team, Attn: Coach Ronnie Burdette, 6100 Sissonville Drive, Charleston, WV 25312.
The family would like to express our appreciation and gratitude for the thoughts and prayers that have been shown in this time of sorrow.
We were blessed to be Casey's parents for 19 precious years and it is not goodbye, just see you later. We love you, Casey!
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the Burdette family.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 4, 2020