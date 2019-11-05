|
|
CASSIDY DAWN (RINGEL) SAUVAGEOT "Quite her nature, she was like sweet chimes and music."
Cassidy passed away on November 1, 2019, from sudden heart failure in Morgantown, West Virginia, where she was attending The Mountain State School of Beauty.
She was preceded in death by her dear father, Anthony Ringel and her uncle Matthew Ringel, along with her grandfathers, John Erlandson and Robert A. Ringel.
She is survived by her beloved children, Christopher Matthew and Chloe Jean Sauvageot; mother and father Clayton and Carla Bishop; brother Chase (Mickayla), and niece Ryleigh; aunt Robin Thompson and uncles Robert Ringel, John and James Erlandson; and former husband Chris Sauvageot.
Cassidy was born in Charleston on May 2, 1987. She attended St. Francis School, Teays Valley Christian Academy and went on to attend West Virginia State University for two years. She was a strong young woman and a survivor who had found her way. She was a delight to her family and a joy to her children. She was a kind and gentle soul who spoke ill of no one and was a friend to all. She especially enjoyed the company of her many friends who will miss her greatly.
Funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, St. Albans with Ed Covert officiating.
The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
"There are some who bring a light so great to the world that even after they have gone the light remains." (Thank you Kacey!)
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 5, 2019