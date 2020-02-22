Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stafford Family Funeral Home Inc
Route 971 / 143 Clear Fork Rd
Lynco, WV 24857
(304) 682-4455

Cataline Bobbie Perry

Send Flowers
Cataline Bobbie Perry Obituary
CATALINE BOBBIE PERRY, 82, of Cyclone, W.Va., took her journey home surrounded by family on February 17, 2020, following a 14-month battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at the Cyclone Missionary Baptist Church, Cyclone, W.Va. Friends may gather with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 22, in the Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, W.Va. The family is being served by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cataline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -