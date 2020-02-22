|
CATALINE BOBBIE PERRY, 82, of Cyclone, W.Va., took her journey home surrounded by family on February 17, 2020, following a 14-month battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, February 23, at the Cyclone Missionary Baptist Church, Cyclone, W.Va. Friends may gather with the family from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 22, in the Chapel of Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, W.Va. The family is being served by Stafford Family Funeral Home, Lynco, W.Va.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 22, 2020