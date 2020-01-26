|
CATHARINE FORE WILKINSON, 90, of Red House, passed away Wednesday, January 22, 2020, at her home. Born January 1, 1930, in Charleston, she was the daughter of the late Harry Fore and Elizabeth Fore Tate.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Earl H. "Wilkie" Wilkinson, and a son, Carl E. Wilkison.
She is survived by her sons, Raymond E. Wilkinson, Robert E. Wilkinson, and Charles E. Wilkinson, all of Red House, and Larry D. (Vonda) Wilkinson of Baytown, Texas; her daughters, Karen (Gary) Jividen, and Sharon (Bill) Runion, both of Buffalo.
Funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Monday, January 27, at Raynes Funeral Home (Eleanor Chapel), with Pastor Larry Mobley officiating. Entombment will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting wwww.raynes funeralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 303 Ash Circle, Eleanor, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 26, 2020