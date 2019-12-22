|
|
CATHERINE ANN WAGNER, 76, of Barboursville, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at Madison Park in Huntington.
Services will be conducted at 7:30 p.m. Monday, December 23, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., with Rev. Monsignor Dean G. Borgmeyer and Rev. Eric Porterfield officiating.
She was born May 6, 1943 in Charleston, a daughter of the late William Ross Stanley and Gloria Hardman Stanley. She was a retired Cabell County Board of Education school teacher with thirty-seven years of service. She was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church where she sang in the choir.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Carolyn Sue Cloer.
She is survived by her husband of 56 years, James Wagner; one son and daughter-in-law, James and Susie Wagner of Huntington; one brother, William Ross Stanley II and his partner Robert Gatarz of Harpers Ferry; one grandson, Brier Wagner; and a brother-in-law, William Thomas Cloer II.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday prior to the service at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
The family would like to give a special thanks to the nurses and staff of Madison Park and to Hospice of Huntington for their loving care.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/ wallace.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Dec. 22, 2019