CATHLEEN LaROSE HARPER, 30, of Elkview, passed away on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital.
"Cat" was a loving wife, mother, and sister. She enjoyed traveling, music, and the outdoors, but most of all, enjoyed spending time with her family. Her main passion was her love and huge collection of elephants.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elmer and Sheila Marcum.
"Cat" is survived by her caring husband of 5 years, Larry Harper; sons, Hayden Harper and Joshua Harper; daughters, Kaylee Harper, Alicia Hager, Isabella Harper, and Lindsay Wicks; mother, Sheila (Joey) Slater; father, Robert Cobb; brothers, Joey Lee Ledford, Rance (Alejandre) Lesher Jr., Dillon (Whitney) Lesher, Patrick Lesher, Granville Lesher, and Joey Slater Jr.; sisters, Constance Martin and Susan Gunter; and grandchildren, Bridget Campbell and Granger Wicks.
A service will be 12 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Roger Mullins officiating. Burial will follow at the Marcum Family Cemetery, at Falling Rock.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, February 7, at Hafer Funeral Home.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va.
