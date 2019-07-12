

CATHRYN ELIZABETH "BETH" GUTHRIE, 57, of Charleston, went to be with her Lord and Savior after a courageous battle with ALS. She was surrounded by her loving family as she was set free.

Beth was a 1980 graduate of Charleston High and graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing in 1984. She poured her heart and soul into caring for others, especially NICU babies, throughout her nursing career of 35 years at CAMC Women and Children's Hospital. Although she thought of her patients as her own, her most rewarding job was being "MiMi."

She built a beautiful life with her loving and devoted husband, Mark, of nearly 35 years. Together they raised three children, Kaylee (Mike) Bayes, Shane Guthrie, Natalee (Justin) Hanson, and her biggest blessings were Mason Michael, Addisyn Kathryn, Kenadee Brooke, Brooks Denver, and Everlee Beth. She is also survived by her loving parents, Dick and Joan Dohm; brother, Timmy (Pam) Dohm; sister, Lee Dohm; and sister-in-law, Terri Heiner, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

Beth was greeted in Heaven by her influential and loving mother-in-law, Nancy Kay Guthrie; father-in-law, Marion Guthrie; brothers-in-law, Scott and David Guthrie; and her grandparents, "Mamaw" Helen and "Papa and Nannie."

She was a faithful member of Elk River Church of the Nazarene for over 20 years and loved her church family.

Beth fought this devastating disease with such grace, courage, and faith over the last 18 months, but she couldn't do it alone. Her loving, selfless sister, Lee, picked up her life and moved in to help take care of her. As a family, we couldn't have made it without her. We love you Aunt Lee. And there is no one like Dad. For better or worse, in sickness and in health, her husband cared for her, loved her, and adored her. There wasn't anything he wouldn't do for her.

A very special thank you to all who cared for her, the ALS Clinic at Marshall University, WeCare Medical, Hospice, and all the love and prayers from friends and family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the "Beth Dohm Guthrie Foundation," c/o Elk River Church of the Nazarene, 143 Dutch Road, Charleston, WV 25302.

A service will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, July 13, at Elk River Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Randy Ledsome officiating. Burial will follow at Elk Hills Memorial Park, Big Chimney.

Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 12, at the church.

Hafer Funeral Home, 50 N. Pinch Road, Elkview, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.