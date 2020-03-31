|
CATHY JANE CASTO, 60, of Dunbar, passed away on Saturday March 28, 2020.
She was born on May 13, 1959, in Charleston, to the late Lendon and Jo Anne Jividen.
Cathy was a high school graduate and attended West Virginia Sate University. She was a homemaker and was extraordinary at her profession.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Jody Jividen; father-in-law, Jim Casto; aunts and uncles, Janelee McCarty, Marie and Sherman Buckalew, Dessie and Jim McCallum, Dollie and Jennings Fulknier, Avalena and Edison Parsons, Lura and Charles Gravely, Audra and Emory Jividen, Kenneth Jack, Eloise and Bud Jack; cousins, Paul Buckalew, Brittany and Justin Painter, Judy Miller, Diane Wilder, and Janet Skees.
She is survived by her loving husband of 38 years, Bryce Casto; son, Zach Casto and fianc e Emmalee Hinkley of Dunbar; mother-in-law, Jean Casto of Ripley; uncle, Tom McCarty of Dunbar; aunt, Fay Jack of Dunbar; sister-in-law, Jeemisa Snyder and husband Wayne of Mount Laurel, NJ; niece, Courtney Snyder of Mount Laurel, NJ; nephew, Jake Snyder of Mount Laurel, NJ; cousins, Diana Painter and husband Kim of Nitro, Lee Painter of Nitro, Taylor Painter of Atlanta, GA, Edison Parsons of Ripley, Bonnie Rowley of Hurricane, Bob Jack of Dunbar, Larry Jividen of Dunbar, Richard Jividen of Dunbar, Larry Wilder of Charleston, Linda Wood of South Charleston, Larry Jack of St. Albans, Ray Miller of Ripley; special friends, Janet and Todd Chevalier of South Charleston, Megan and Sean Loyd of Winfield, and Becky and Scott Klemm of Cross Lanes.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 31, 2020