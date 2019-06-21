Home

Cathy Lynn (Sayre) Baron

Cathy Lynn (Sayre) Baron
CATHY LYNN (SAYRE) BARON, 68, of Cottageville, passed away June 19, 2019, at her home following an extended illness.
She was born December 14, 1950, a daughter of the late Carl Cecil Sayre and Pansy Sayre of Ravenswood.
She was the co-owner and operator of X-Pert Carpet Cleaners. She actively attended the Coleman Chapel Church, Ravenswood, and was a Missionary to Africa. She was a homemaker and enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing and cooking.
Survivors in addition to her mother include her husband of 48 years, Douglas A. Baron; sons, John H. Baron of San Diego, Calif., and Gregory A. Baron Mammoth Lakes, Calif.; brother, Danny Sayre, formerly of Ravenswood, currently living in Tenn.; sisters, Debbie (Bob) Williams of Millwood and Corrine (Joseph) Abbott of Ravenswood.
Service will be 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 23, in the Evans Church of God, Evans, with Pastors Benjamin Riggleman, Michael King, Benjamin Skeen and Chuck Frangello officiating. Burial will follow in Longview Cemetery, Evans.
Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Saturday, June 22, in the Casto Funeral Home, Evans, W.Va.
Condolences may be shared with the family at casto funeralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 21 to June 23, 2019
