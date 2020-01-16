Home

Cathy Lynn Deal

Cathy Lynn Deal Obituary

CATHY LYNN DEAL, 66, of Dunbar, passed away Sunday, January 12, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston, WV.
Born February 13, 1953, she was a daughter of the late James Harlan and Frona Lee Burdette Wiseman.
Cathy is survived by her husband, Richard Earl Deal, and her siblings, Danny and Patsy, living in Wisconsin.
You may visit her Tribute page at Affordable CremationsofWV.com to share memories of Cathy with her family.
Cremation services are being provided by Affordable Cremations of WV, 413 D Street, South Charleston.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 16, 2020
