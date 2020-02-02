|
On Friday, January 17, 2020, C.E. MOORE, of Charleston, ascended into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ peacefully under the loving care of Hospice.
C.E. was preceded in death by his parents, George and Mary; and brothers, Tom and Pat.
Surviving, loving wife of 40 years, Teresa (Arthur) Moore; brother, George (Gayle) of Cincinnati, Ohio; and sister, Mary Oldham of Charleston.
He was a carpenter by trade and a member of Local 1207 for over 25 years. C. Moore's favorite construction jobs were bridges - and he traveled all through the South building them.
After his major heart attack in 1983, he had to give up construction, so he took a job with the city of Charleston in MOECD. He later moved on as an inspector in the Building Dept. and finally served as the Charleston Building Commissioner for 4 years under Mayor Kent Hall. C. Moore's last full-time job was working for the county as an inspector.
After his retirement, he just had the need to stay busy. Since he loved to drive and knew the city and county so well, he started delivering flowers and Edible Arrangements.
Over the years, C. Moore went to church with Teresa at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, but his heart was always Baptist. When he decided to rededicate his life to God, he went back to his childhood church, Garrison Avenue Freewill Baptist, where he found his calling to serve. He had a very loving, giving heart and always had a smile. He believed laughter should be shared and there was nothing wrong with tears. He never hesitated to tell people how much he loved his wife and what she meant to him.
C. Moore loved travel, fishing, NASCAR, old westerns, and vehicles - cars, trucks, or anything with an engine.
His presence will be missed, but we know we will meet again in the House of the Lord one day. The body has been cremated.
Memorial celebration of life for C. Moore will be 2 p.m. Saturday, February 8, at Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St. West, Charleston, W.Va., with visitation after the service.
Bollinger Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Bream Memorial Presbyterian Church, 317 Washington St. West, Charleston, WV 25302.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 2, 2020