Keller Funeral Home - Dunbar
1236 Myers Avenue
Dunbar, WV 25064
(304) 768-1217
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
4:00 PM
Tornado Apostolic Church
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
6:00 PM
Tornado Apostolic Church
Tornado, WV
View Map
Cebert "Zeke" Brammer

Cebert "Zeke" Brammer Obituary
Cebert "Zeke" Brammer

CEBERT "ZEKE" BRAMMER, 87, of Tornado, passed away on January 22, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Brammer; and daughter, Regina.
Cebert is survived by his children, Charles, Cathy, and Robin Brammer; sister, Anna Ruth Keys.
A funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, at Tornado Apostolic Church, Tornado. A family burial will take place in The Old Gray Cemetery, Tornado, at 10 a.m. on Monday, January 27.
Friends may visit two hours prior to the service on Sunday evening at the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 25, 2020
