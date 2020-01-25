Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
304-755-1361
Visitation
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
2:00 PM
Gatens-Harding Funeral Home
147 Main St.
Poca, WV 25159
View Map
Mrs. CECELIA "FANNIE" CRAIGO, 85, of Manilla Creek, Poca, departed this life for her Heavenly home on January 23, 2020.
Fannie was a Christian and a loving, wife, mother and grandmother. She was retired from Economy Drug of Poca. She was a member of Painter Bethel Church and attended Lett Creek Community Church. Fannie loved watching westerns and her beloved Pittsburgh Steelers. She also enjoyed gospel music and working in her flower garden.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Ruby Davis; husband, Denzil Craigo; daughter, Lois Jean Craigo; son, Kerry "Kybo" Craigo; and all of her brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her loving son, Dennis Craigo and his wife Judy; granddaughters, April Craigo and her husband Ronnie Slater, and Billie Harding and her husband Chad; and great-grandchildren, Shelbie, Savannah and Shiloh Harding and Coty and Tristan Slater. She is also survived by her special nephew, Chester Davis; brothers-in-law, Dale and Oshel Craigo; her treasured dog, "Peanut;" and a host of other family and friends.
The family would like to say a special thank you to the friends and family who have visited with Fannie and who have brought food over the last few weeks. They would also like to thank Hospice.
A tribute to the life of Mrs. Cecelia "Fannie" Craigo will be 2 p.m. Sunday, January 26, at Gatens - Harding Funeral Home Chapel, with Bob Sigman and Charles Perkins officiating. Burial will follow in Haven of Rest Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Sunday.
Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www. hardingfamilygroup.com.
Gatens - Harding Funeral Home, 147 Main St., Poca, is serving the family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 25, 2020
