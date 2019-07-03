CECIL ALLEN MILLER, 93, of Seth, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Angel's Touch Care Center, St Albans.

He was born July 2, 1925, in Anstead, to the late Wilbur and Orpha Cameron Miller.

He retired from Cedar Coal Co. and was a lifelong member of the UMWA and was the President of Local 2542. Cecil was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Miller.

He leaves behind his daughter, Diana Marlowe and husband Lanford of Florida; a son, Bruce Miller and wife Pam of Sylvester; four grandchildren: Amy Sisti and husband Joe, Jason Marlowe and wife Stephanie, Russell Miller and Eric Miller; and three great - granddaughters: Chase Sisti, Alyssa and Ella Marlowe.

Interment will be at 11 o'clock on Thursday morning, July 4, in the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va.

Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 3 to July 5, 2019