Home

POWERED BY

Services
Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
(304) 854-1471
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Armstrong Funeral Home Inc
39687 Coal River Rd
Whitesville, WV 25209
View Map
Interment
Thursday, Jul. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Pineview Cemetery
Orgas, WV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cecil Miller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cecil Allen Miller


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cecil Allen Miller Obituary
CECIL ALLEN MILLER, 93, of Seth, passed away on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at the Angel's Touch Care Center, St Albans.
He was born July 2, 1925, in Anstead, to the late Wilbur and Orpha Cameron Miller.
He retired from Cedar Coal Co. and was a lifelong member of the UMWA and was the President of Local 2542. Cecil was a veteran of the U.S. Army Air Corps.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ruby Miller.
He leaves behind his daughter, Diana Marlowe and husband Lanford of Florida; a son, Bruce Miller and wife Pam of Sylvester; four grandchildren: Amy Sisti and husband Joe, Jason Marlowe and wife Stephanie, Russell Miller and Eric Miller; and three great - granddaughters: Chase Sisti, Alyssa and Ella Marlowe.
Interment will be at 11 o'clock on Thursday morning, July 4, in the Pineview Cemetery, Orgas. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 9 p.m. at Armstrong Funeral Home, Whitesville, W.Va.
Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv .com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 3 to July 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now