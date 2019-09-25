|
CECIL D. BRINAGER, 79, of Racine, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord September 22, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, September 27, at Racine United Methodist Church, Racine, Ohio. Friends may visit the family at Racine United Methodist Church from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, September 26. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Racine United Methodist Church, 818 Elm St., Racine, OH 45771, or Mount Moriah Church of God, 26291 Mile Hill Road, Racine, OH 45771.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Sept. 25, 2019