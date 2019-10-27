Home

Cecil E. "Cooney" Gibson Jr.

Cecil E. "Cooney" Gibson Jr. Obituary

CECIL E. "COONEY" GIBSON JR., 76, of Poca, went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Cooney was born and raised in Bancroft Church of God Mission, founded by his Grandfather R. L. Gibson, and for over 70 years was a faithful servant of the Lord. He was a retiree of John Amos Power Plant. He was a member of Nitro Masonic Lodge #170 AF & AM.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Cecil E. Gibson Sr. and Norma "Sunny" Gibson, and sister, Linda Fern Davis Casto.
Cooney is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon Theresa Hackett Gibson; daughter, Paula Wandling of Creedmoor, NC; son, Cecil Gibson III and wife Tracy of Hamersville, OH; grandchildren, Daniel Wandling, Sydney Gibson and fiance Justin Van Meter, and Samuel Gibson. He is also survived by his brother-in-law "Brother" C. B. Hackett and wife Karen, sister-in-law Nora Lovejoy and husband Charles, and brother-in-law Ed Casto.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, at Bancroft Church of God Mission, with Pastor James Legg and Frank Allen Jr. officiating. Burial will follow with Masonic Graveside Rites at Haven of Rest Memorial Gardens, Red House. The family will receive friends from 12 Noon to 1 p.m. at the church.
If you prefer you may make memorial contributions to Hubbard Hospice House West, 4605 MacCorkle Ave. SW, South Charleston, WV 25609.
Cooke Funeral Home, Nitro, WV, is assisting Cooney's family and you may send online condolences at www. cookefuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 27, 2019
