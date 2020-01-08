|
CECIL LEONARD BURGESS, 72, of Milton, formerly of Logan, went to be with our Lord on Monday, December 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Cecil's wishes were to be cremated. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January, 11, 2020, at Culloden Christian Community Church, 2530 Charley's Creek Road, Culloden. Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, W.Va., is honored to serve the Burgess family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 8, 2020