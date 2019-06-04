

CECIL ROSCOE ROBERTS, SR., 80, of St. Albans, went to his Heavenly home after a long illness on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his residence.

He was born January 14, 1939 in Amandaville. He was the last remaining child of the late Mary and Roy Roberts. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife of 57 years, Carol Bays Roberts; infant son and grandson, Cecil R. Roberts, III; four brothers, Melvin, Carl, Charles and Shirley Roberts; and four sisters, Louise, Eunice, Reba and Agnes.

Cecil was retired from the Kanawha County Board of Education with 45 years of service. He was the last lifetime member of the West Side Volunteer Fire Department, St. Albans. He enjoyed feeding and watching birds and the neighborhood chickens. He also enjoyed hunting and especially enjoyed the trip that his nephew Darrell returned home with a white turkey (alive) on a rope.

Cecil was a skilled carpenter and worked throughout the Kanawha Valley. A devoted Christian, he visited and enjoyed many churches.

Surviving are his sons and daughters-in-law, Cecil (Naomi) Roberts, Jr., Craig A. Roberts, and Kenneth (Melissa) Roberts, all of St. Albans; granddaughters, Paige Marie and Kenna Michelle Roberts; great grandsons, Trent Marshall Profit; six step-grandchildren, Brandi Miller, Jessica, Jennifer and Cody Hazelett, and Chasity and Chelsea Bridges; and adopted son, David Russell.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 6, at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, in St. Albans, with Dr. Michael A. Poke, Sr. officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.

Friends may visit with the family from 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, at the funeral home.

You may visit Cecil's tribute page at Bartlettnicholsfuneralhome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.

Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, family owner and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans is honored to serve the Roberts family. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 4 to June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary