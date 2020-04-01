|
CECIL TAYLOR, 92, formerly of South Charleston, died Thursday, March 26, 2020, after a brief bout with pneumonia.
Cecil was born June 9, 1927, in Dorothy. He was the son of the late Cecil and Ollie Angus Taylor.
Cecil was a 1946 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School. Upon graduation, he served in the 463rd Army Air Forces Unit. He retired as a Design Supervisor from Union Carbide after thirty-six years of service. He and Betty were faithful members of the Charleston Mountain Mission. They were devoted to each other and spent their free time enjoying their daily walks, gardening, and traveling. They enjoyed beach vacations, bus tours, and going on cruises. Cecil loved the time he spent with his grandchildren and they enjoyed every minute spent with their PaPa.
He was preceded in death by his loving wife of fifty-five years, Betty Jo Cadle Taylor, and sisters, Wanda, Edith, Eileen, Lois, and Phoebe.
Cecil is survived by his sons, Mark Taylor of Lexington, Kentucky, and Roger Taylor and wife Renee of Lugoff, South Carolina; grandsons, Elliot Taylor, Alan Taylor and wife Janna and sons William and Rohne of Lexington, Kentucky; and John Taylor and partner Kayla of Hurricane; as well as other nieces, nephews, and friends.
For the past three years, Cecil has resided at The Blake at Woodcreek Farms in Elgin, South Carolina.
A special thanks to all of the employees who cared for him there. He always enjoyed the weekly bus tours and the special lunches out with the Blake gang. A huge thank you to all of his Charleston area friends who remembered him regularly with notes and cards. He greatly enjoyed them and looked over them several times before adding them to his card wall.
There will be no service. Burial will be in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to a charitable organization of your choice.
www.kellerfuneralhome.net
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Apr. 1, 2020