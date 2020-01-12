|
|
CEDRIC JERMAINE CLAYTOR, 32, of St. Albans, went home to be with the Lord after a hard-fought battle with long-term complications from anti-rejection medication he was on after receiving a liver transplant.
Cedric, the son of Howard and Mary Ann Claytor, was born on June 13, 1987, in St. Albans. To know Ced, as many of his closest family and friends called him, was to know one of God's most talented creations.
Cedric graduated from St. Albans High School in 2006, and began his pursuit of an accounting degree at West Virginia University and Savannah State in Georgia. He accepted Christ in his life at an early age, and he was baptized at New Covenant Missionary Baptist Church. At New Covenant, he was a member of the choir and dance ministry. Prior to the complications that affected his heath so greatly, he was the director of youth dance ministry for New Covenant Spiritual Steppers. He loved his steppers with all his heart. Before Cedric lost his ability to speak, when anyone would come for a visit, he would always ask them to take care of his steppers. Cedric loved his spiritual calling and wasn't ashamed to worship God in spirit and truth.
Cedric played football for the St. Albans Red Dragons Midge League. Cedric was also an amazing gymnast. He even won several national championships with the River City Allstars.
In his free time, you could find him all over the neighborhood handing out free lessons to friends and family. He used the talents God gave him to teach others that it was okay just to be you. He was a lover of music, especially Beyonc and Adele.
Cedric could always be counted on to step forward when his family needed him. He learned to braid hair by practicing on his little sister's hair. He became so talented that he was often asked to do the hair of other family members. After he began to tire of his hair hobby, he decided to teach his younger cousins the art he had so skillfully mastered.
Cedric enjoyed cooking with his two close cousins, Ashley and Deirdre Claytor. The trio was often belting out any song that had a three-part harmony. When Cedric wasn't singing or cooking, he loved gaming along with his cousin, Trey Matthews. "The Legend of Zelda" was their game of choice. Cedric loved spending time with his family. Anytime the family gathered, Cedric was always somewhere in the midst. Whether it was just hanging out, sharing a laugh, or having "boy time" with his brother, Howard, and his cousin, Devin. He was always being the great nephew that he was by babysitting for Aunt Barb. You could find him popping into Granny's for whatever food he could find. And, if you saw Cedric, you definitely saw his lil' sis, Aisha, tagging along.
Those family member and friends left to remember Cedric's sweet spirit will always remember his beautiful smile and the honesty he had for others. He is and always will be truly missed. Cedric is survived by his parents, Howard III (Cookie) and Mary Ann Claytor; brother, Howard Claytor IV, and sister, Aisha Claytor; grandmother, Andrea Claytor; nieces, Jaliyah and Audrie Claytor; nephews, Jamir, Zion, and Zacari Claytor; his special childhood friend, Amber Parsons, and a host of other friends and family.
The family would like to thank Mountaineer Home Heath, Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Service and Apria Heathcare for their great service. They were extremely instrumental in Cedric having the best quality of life possible under the circumstances.
Celebration of Cedric's life will be 12 p.m. Monday, January 13, at Grace Bible Church, 600 Kanawha Blvd. W, Charleston, with Pastor James Ealy officiating. Entombment will follow in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Gathering of family and friends will be from 11 a.m. until time of service at the church.
Online condolences can be sent to the family at www. casdorphandcurry.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 12, 2020