CELIA ANN WALLACE, 63, of Hurricane, passed away Monday, October 28, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, George Venton and Norma Lee Wallace; brother, Robin Allen Wallace; and nephew, Frankie Johnson Jr.
Celia was a long-time employee of the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission. She loved her grandsons and weiner dogs. She also enjoyed bowling and was an avid reader.
Celia is survived by her daughters, Megan Smith of Hurricane and Lacey Pickens (Brent) of Winfield; step-son, Robert Whitney Vanater of Winfield; precious grandsons, Trenton and Hunter Pickens; sister, Mary Johnson (Frank) of Milton; brother, George Allen Wallace (Rhonda) of Hurricane; former sister-in-law, Dianna Wallace; several nieces and nephews, and her beloved puppies, Pebbles and Bam-Bam.
In accordance with Celia's wishes, she will be cremated. A celebration of her life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at Chapman Funeral Home, 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane. A private family burial will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to the Ronald McDonald House or Cincinnati Children's Hospital. Both charities were very dear to Celia's heart.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 2, 2019