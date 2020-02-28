|
CHAD MICHAEL WEHRLE, born September 14, 1980 in Charleston, grew up and lived on Coopers Creek in Big Chimney, passed away February 22, 2020. He was 39 years old.
Chad was a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School, class of 1999. He was an outstanding athlete in Wrestling, Football, and Baseball through his school years. He was the WV AAA State Champion Wrestler in 1999.
He was a former member of Local 798, Laborers Union 980, operating engineer in Local 178.
He loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting mushrooms, ginseng, yellow root, and arrow heads. He was a talented man and loved painting and charcoal drawings and stone engraving.
He is survived by his children, Kirstin, Sadi, Michael, "Dian", Buri and Eli Wehrle; his love, Sarah Shaver; parents, Bill and Cindy Wehrle;, brothers, Billy Jr. and Matt (Ashley) Wehrle; grandparents, Robert and Nancy Fields, Geneva and Bill (deceased) Wehrle; nephews, Zac Kessel, Dillon and Blake Wehrle. He is also survived by many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins, and special cousin, Anthony Nary.
Service will be 2 p.m. Sunday, March 1, at Hafer Funeral Home, with Pastor Sammy Bounds officiating. Burial will be in the Neeley Cemetery, Coopers Creek.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the funeral home.
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.
