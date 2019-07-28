|
CHARLES WILLIAM "BILL" TOLER, 78, Ashford WV, (July 8, 1941-July 23, 2019)
Bill was married to Norma Jean (Barnett) Toler and they have one daughter, Lisa Kay Toler Nelson of Orange, VA.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel Pearl (Toler) Dunlap.
His pride and joy was his four grandchildren: Samantha Nelson of Princeton, WV, Kyle Nelson of Mineral, VA, Hannah and Hailey Snodgrass of Orange, VA.
He loved his great-granddaughter Madison Nelson and her soon-to-arrive little brother with all his heart.
Upon his request, there will be no service. A memorial will take place at a later date where he requests his ashes be sent down river from the Marmet Locks, his childhood hometown.
You may reach out via Facebook to share condolences.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 28 to July 30, 2019