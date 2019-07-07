

CHANCER IRVING "C.I." HILL JR. went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the age of 82. The trumpets have sounded to come home: "I'll be there." As he sung out on Sunday, 'You are my Sunshine' a smile of contentment shown on his face that when the roll is called up yonder - I'll be there - I'm ready - my time has come!

C.I. lived many years of happiness in Spring Hill, WV, but spent his last few years in Smithfield, VA, to be near his children. He served proudly as an airman on the USS the Midway 1954-57 followed by the Naval Reserves and retired from Volkswagen of America. He was a member of Mallory Chapel and Spring Hill Church of Christ where he loved to sing. He was known for his love of fishing, traveling on his motorcycle, quick wit and sense of humor. As C.I. left this world, he went out with a bang with thunder and lightning ahead of him on the 4th of July.

C.I. was preceded in death by his wife, Joann Fowler Hill, and parents, Chancer and Elizabeth. He is survived by his three children, Chancer Hill, III (Maria), daughter Deborah Griffith (Cline) and Rodney Hill (Ana); sisters, Margaret George (Eugene) and Helen McElroy (James); brother, Lloyd Roger (Linda); grandchildren, Shannon, Chris, Randy, Amy, Victoria, and Isabella; and many great - grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and his beloved pet Chihuahua, Peppy. We Love You, Dad, Brother, Uncle and Granddad.

The family would like to thank the many caregivers at Riverside Magnolia Manor (especially Tracy) who gave him friendship and loving care.

The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Snodgrass Funeral Home in South Charleston. A service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, at the funeral home, with Andy Kinder officiating, with burial following at Cunningham Memorial Park with Military Rites and reception afterwards.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Spring Hill Church of Christ, In Care Of Chancer Hill Jr., 5102 Ohio St., South Charleston, WV 25309.

Memories of C.I. may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home of South Charleston is assisting the family with arrangements. Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 7 to July 9, 2019