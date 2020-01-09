Charleston Gazette-Mail Obituaries
|
Chapman Funeral Home Inc
3941 Teays Valley Rd
Hurricane, WV 25526
(304) 757-7531
Charlene Annette Bowles

CHARLENE ANNETTE BOWLES, 56, of Hurricane, passed away suddenly at home Monday, January 6, 2020, of complications from COPD.
Born March 10, 1963, in Charleston, she was a daughter of Charles T. and Margaret "Peggy" Harrah of Scott Depot. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jim and Virginia Pierson, and Lemon and Virgie Harrah.
Charlene was a 1981 graduate of Hurricane High School and has been known throughout her life for her laughter and wonderful personality. She loved children, providing in home daycare to many over the years. She enjoyed camping and fishing, as well as music and animals, especially butterflys. She also was talented in making crocheted blankets.
In addition to her parents, Charlene is survived by her husband, Richard Lee Bowles; children, Nicole Lynette Parsons (Josh) of Hurricane, Richard Lee Bowles II of Huntington; sister, Jan Lynn Harrah Holstein (Steve) of Scott Depot; grandchildren, Raelynn, Cole, Shaylee and Cecily.
A celebration of her life will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 11, at Redeemer Presbyterian Church, 3965 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, with Pastor Barrett Jordan officiating.
You may visit her tribute page at ChapmanFuneral Homes.com to share memories of Charlene with the family.
Memorial contributions in her honor should be directed to the COPD Foundation, 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Miami, FL 33134, (copdfoundation.org) to make a difference in lives of those who struggle for every breath.
Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to once again serve the Bowles / Harrah family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 9, 2020
