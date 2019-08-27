|
CHARLENE (ANDERSON) HALSTEAD, 73, of Charleston passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019. Charlene was a graduate of Stonewall Jackson, a member of The Bible Center church and First Church of the Nazarene. She retired from Social Security Administration.
She was proceeded in death by her husband of 53 years, Bob Halstead; son Chris Halstead, mother Katherine Anderson and father Frank Anderson all of Charleston.
She is survived by son, Bob Halstead of Charleston, daughters, Lori Riihiluoma of Michigan and Lindsey Wilson of Martinsburg; sister Carolyn (Anderson) Mills of Georgia; brothers Glen Anderson and Frank Anderson of Charleston and five beloved grandchildren: Sophia Wilson, Anna Riihluoma, Joey Wilson, Ella Riihiluoma and Andrew Halstead.
A memorial service will be held on August 31 at 12 p.m. at First Church of the Nazarene, 200 Park Avenue, Charleston. A gathering of her family and friends will be held one hour prior to service at the church.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Aug. 27, 2019