CHARLENE MAE ASHLEY, 62, of Charleston, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020, at CAMC Memorial Hospital in Charleston.
Born on October 19, 1957, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Kermit Lee Jordan and Pansy Mae Thaxton. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her step-daughter, Erin Ashley, and her brother, Gary Jordan.
Charlene was a sweet and caring wife, mother, sister and grandmother. She enjoyed crafting and sewing, but above all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the CAMC Memorial Hospital CPICU staff for their exceptional care of Charlene.
She is survived by her husband of 25 years, Bill Ashley of Charleston; her children, Eva Dawn Derrick of Sissonville and Jeremy (Beth) Duane Fields of Sissonville; step-son, Mark (Denae) Ashley of Union, KY; brothers, Joey (Joyce) Jordan of Cross Lanes and Kenny (Debbie) Jordan of Sissonville; grandchildren, Jasmine, Tabby and Hunter Fields, Katelen Derrick, and Liam and Adin Thaxton; great-grandchildren, Braxton and Karter Morriston; her four-legged companions, Zoey and Suzie; and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
Funeral Services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, at Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston. The family will welcome friends one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 7, 2020