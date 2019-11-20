|
Charles A. Brightwell
CHARLES A. "CHUCK" BRIGHTWELL, 71 of Englewood, Ohio, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., passed away on November 14, 2019, joining his Dad and Mom, Oley and Dotty Brightwell, in their heavenly home.
Left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 33 years, Brenda; sons, Aaron and Anthony Brightwell of Pittsburgh, Pa., Michael Page and wife Julie and Duane Page of Ohio; sister, Millie "Pixie" Turner and husband Dave of Cross Lanes; brother, Michael Brightwell and wife Paulette of Scott Depot; six grandchildren and one great-grandson.
Charlie was a 1966 graduate of St. Albans High School. He retired from Lowes in 2000. He was always proud of the fact that he grew up on Coal River. He loved his family, his church and his Lord and Savior.
There will be a memorial service at a later date.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 20, 2019