March 11, 1942 - January 14, 2020
"This is the time for gathering all the best of a good life, and hold it in our hearts forever."
CHARLES ALBERT MILLER, of Cross Lanes and Bradenton Beach, Florida. Born in Dunbar, WV, March 11, 1942. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Elton Miller and Sara Ellen McCutcheon Miller. He passed away January 14th, 2020, in Bradenton, Florida, from Renal Cell Carcinoma Cancer, with his wife by his side.
Surviving are his wife of 33 years, Brenda Burdette Miller; sister and brother-in-law, Kay and Buford Jividen; mother-in-law, Madeline J. Burdette; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Michael and Debbie Burdette; several nieces and nephews, plus a host of friends, and his fur baby, "Lil Annie."
He was owner and operator of Charlie Miller Mobile Homes in the '70s, worked for the Federal Government doing disaster work for FEMA. Charlie was owner of C. Miller Auto in Cross Lanes in the '80s, had real estate investments in the '90s and was owner operator of Dunbar Better Mini Storage from 2003 thru 2019. Charlie loved life, always had a good story about his adventures. From a kid with a "jingle" bike business in Dunbar to doing business in Belgium. He was a Fleet Admiral member of the Great Kanawha River Navy Organization and was the Grand Marshall of the Charleston Regatta Funeral Parade for over 10 years. Charlie also served on the Dunbar Planning and Zoning Committee. He was instrumental in the building and opening of the "2001 Night Club" in Myrtle Beach. Charlie attended Roser Community Church in Anna Maria Island, Florida. His greatest achievement in life was successfully being the best person to his fellow man.
Funeral Services will be Monday, January 20th, at Tyler Mountain Funeral Home, Cross Lanes. Visitation will be 12 to 3 p.m. Service will follow with the Reverend Tommy Moore officiating at 3 p.m. Entombment will follow in Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens in Cross Lanes. Come and enjoy a celebration of life for Captain Charlie.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Jan. 19, 2020