CHARLES B. EDELMAN, of Niles, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital with his loving family by his side. He was 69.
Charles was born in Charleston, W.Va., on September 5, 1950, the son of the late George V. and Maude Holstein Edelman.
He was a graduate of East Bank High School. Charles retired in 2019 after 20 years as a dispatcher for PAM Transport in North Jackson, Ohio.
Charlie, as he was affectionately known by family and friends, loved being in his garage working on his cars. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns fan and you could find him checking out local yard sales in the summer. He cherished his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Shirley; daughters, Angie (Roy) Holloway of Cleveland, Ohio, and Kelly Edelman of Girard, Ohio; son, Charles Edelman of Niles, Ohio; sister, Susie Pauley; brothers, Shorty Martin, Mike Edelman, and Ray Edelman; five grandchildren and a great-grandson.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and a baby brother, George Edelman.
Friends and family can view the obituary and send condolences by visiting www. NicholasFuneralHome.com.
Calling hours will be 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, October 20, in the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 614 Warren Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, October 21, in the funeral home.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Wm Nicholas Funeral Home & Cremation Services.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 19, 2019