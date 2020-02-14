Home

Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
(304) 984-3346
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Long & Fisher Funeral Home
6837 Sissonville Dr
Sissonville, WV 25320
Charles "Ray" Bailey

Charles "Ray" Bailey Obituary
CHARLES "RAY" BAILEY, 70, of Sissonville, passed away peacefully after a long illness, on Monday, February 10, 2020, at CAMC General Hospital in Charleston.
He was a member of Teamsters Local 175. He was a retired truck driver from West Virginia Paving.
He was born on August 31, 1949, in Sissonville.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Bailey; his mother, Mary Bailey.
He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Bailey Reese; his granddaughter, Tori Reese; grandson, Logan Reese; his sisters, Katherine Moss, Gloria Kirk, Linda Sanson.
A special thank you to his caregiver, Joyce Bailey.
Funeral Service will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, February 15, at Long and Fisher Funeral Home, with Rev. Buddy Mairs officiating. Visitation will be from 12 to 1 p.m. at Long and Fisher Funeral Home in Sissonville, W.Va. Burial will follow at Tolley Cemetery, Sissonville.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Feb. 14, 2020
