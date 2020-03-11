|
CHARLES WESLEY (CHARLIE) BEE, 94, of Parkersburg, WV died on Saturday, March 7,2020 at Brighton Gardens in Winston-Salem, NC. He was born in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Shirley Howard and Mary Elizabeth Bee. Graduating from Parkersburg High School, he joined the United States Navy and served with the Pacific Fleet during World War II. He served on a Landing Craft Support (LCS) as part of the Task Group 70.4 which was stationed in the South Pacific primarily in and around the Philippines. Upon returning home from the U.S. Navy, he held several jobs one of which included being a small business owner in South Parkersburg before becoming an electrician at DuPont Washington Works where he retired.
Charlie was an avid trout fisherman who also enjoyed gardening, hunting, dancing, playing golf, playing cards, and traveling. He also served as a little league baseball commissioner and high school wrestling referee in his younger years. He was a 50 plus year member of First Baptist Church in Parkersburg where he was active in Sunday School, serving as an usher, and performing electrical repairs and installation of the elevator at the church. He was also a 50 plus year Master Mason at the Mount Olivet Lodge #3 in Parkersburg, WV.
He is survived by the love of his life, his wife of seventy two years, Kathleen (Katie ) Bee, two sons, C. Michael Bee (Antoinette), Mark A. Bee (Elizabeth), one daughter, Maribeth Nobles (Ronald), four grandchildren, Natali A. Schlottig (Frank), Ryan M. Bee, Jason D. Bee, and Elizabeth K. Nobles, and one great-granddaughter, Kellen A. Schlottig.
Charlie was a wonderful, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He demonstrated his love and devotion for his family in many ways. He was entirely devoted to the love, care and protection of his wife Katie until the very end of his life. Charlie's passing will leave an enormous void in the lives of his family, but we are assured that he is in a better place. He was preceded in death by his three sisters, Mary Virginia Bee, Betty Jane Bee, and Dora Jean Alexander , two half-sisters, Zora DeAngelo and Fern Cunningham, and an infant daughter.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church, Parkersburg, WV on Saturday, March 28 at 11a.m.
Memorials can be made to First Baptist Church, 813 Market St, Parkersburg, WV 26101 or Trellis Hospice and Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at Brighton Gardens, Mount. Eagle Home Care, Trellis Hospice and Supportive Care in Winston-Salem NC and First Baptist Church in Parkersburg, WV for their assistance.
Salem Funeral Home, Winston-Salem NC is assisting the family. Condolences may be made online at www.salemfh.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Mar. 11, 2020