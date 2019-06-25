|
CHARLES "MIKE" DAVID BOGGS, 84, of Wallback, entered into rest June 23, 2019, at Clay Health Care Center in Ivydale, WV.
Born on May 11, 1935, in Ivydale, he was the son of the late Woodrow and Jessie Boggs.
He enjoyed farming and was a member of the United Methodist Church in Wallback, WV.
Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 26, at Wallback United Methodist Church with Rev. Stewart Cottrell officiating, assisted by Joe Summers, who considered Mike his brother.
Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow in the Douglas Cemetery in Ivydale.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 25 to June 27, 2019