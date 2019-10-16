|
CHARLES BUDDY ROGERS, known by those who loved him as Buddy, passed away during the morning hours of October 15, 2019, at CAMC Memorial in Charleston, W.Va.
Buddy was a long-time resident of Madison, W.Va. He was born on Christmas Day in 1942 and preceded in death by his parents, John and Opal Rogers.
Buddy is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Betty Hunt Rogers; his children, Charles "Chuck" Rogers II, Patricia "Patty" Dowling, and Debra "Debi" Dolin; his grandchildren, Andrew Dolin, Nicholas Dowling, Sara Wallace Wiseman, and Arianna Hedrick; and sister, Jo Ann Gwin.
Buddy wishes to spend eternity among the seas, so his ashes will be spread into the ocean at a later date. No funeral services will be held per his wishes.
The family wants to thank those for their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Oct. 16, 2019