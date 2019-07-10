|
CHARLES "BILL" BURDETTE SR., 94, of Tuppers Creek, passed away July 8, 2019, at CAMC, Memorial Division.
He was a Sargent in the U.S. Army, having honorably served in WWII and was the Owner / Operator of Burdette's Drywall.
Preceding him in death were his wife, Mildred, and daughter, Elizabeth "Betty" Slater.
Survivors include his children, Charles Burdette Jr., Teresa Payne and husband Bill, Ralph Burdette, Gary Burdette and wife Wilma, and Mike Burdette, all of Tuppers Creek; grandchildren, Chucky Payne, Teddy Payne, Chasity Robinson, Travis Burdette, Jesse Slater, Jr., and Jennifer Atencio; 10 great-grandchildren and five great - great - grandchildren.
Funeral Services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Rev. Robbie Holmes officiating. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, also at the Funeral Home. Entombment with Military Honors provided by American Legion Post 73 and VFW Post 6418 will follow in Floral Hills Garden of Memories, Pocatalico.
The family will accept online condolences at cpjfuneralhome.com.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is serving the Burdette Family.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from July 10 to July 12, 2019