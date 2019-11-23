|
|
CHARLES CLAYTON KEATON, 88, of Gassaway, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Friday, November 22, 2019.
He was born May 10, 1931, in Gassaway, to the late Charles and Maude Duffield Keaton. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, of 63 years, Galena (Young) Keaton; son, Nicke Charles (Bubby) Keaton; siblings, Gene, Maynard, Etheleen, Gloria, and twin infant brothers.
Charles worked at Wilson Supply, G & L Construction, and Kenton Meadows Company. He was the owner of the City Meat Market in Gassaway for about 20 years. Charles was also the mayor of Gassaway for two consecutive terms. He was in the National Guard Reserves. His hobbies included doing handywork and tinkering. He enjoyed talking to his friends.
He leaves behind two daughters, Maude Lockard and companion, Dana Ramsey Jr. of Jane Lew, and Kay Powers and husband, Bob of Sheffield Lake, Ohio; grandchildren, Mike King and Melonie of Napier, Amy Card and Mike from Lakewood, Ohio; and eight great-grandchildren, Maggie, Anna Belle, Dylan, Nathan, CiCi, Phebe, Vivian, and Scarlett.
Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 25, at Roach Funeral Home, Gassaway, W.Va., with Pastor Bill Morlan officiating. Interment will be in the Lemon Cemetery, at the head of Sugar Creek.
Visitation will be 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 24, at the funeral home.
Words of comfort and memories may be extended to the family at www.roachfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 23, 2019