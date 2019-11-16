|
CHARLES CLINTON CARR, 79, husband of Greta Mae (Mosley) of Charleston, West Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on November 12, 2019, at Skyline Nursing Home in Floyd, Virginia, after a long battle with kidney disease.
Charles attended segregated Garnet High School in Charleston, West Virginia, but graduated from an integrated St. Albans High School. He was a long-time member of St. Paul's Missionary Baptist Church in St. Albans, West Virginia, where he served as a junior Deacon and sang in the Choir.
Charles enjoyed a long career in the chemical industry and retired in 1994 with the title of first-line supervisor at Union Carbide Corporation in South Charleston, West Virginia.
Charles met and married the love of his life, Greta Mae Mosley in February 1961. He fathered two children, Vicki McIe (Charles) and Kimberly Houston. He was the proud grandfather of Hannah Rose Houston and countless nieces and nephews, including special niece Teresa Mosley.
Charles is survived by his wife, Greta Carr; daughters, Vicki McIe of Charleston, West Virginia, and Kimberly Houston of Christiansburg, Virginia; his sister, Patricia Sanders of San Diego, California; and brother, Everett Carr Jr. of Marmet, West Virginia.
Charles was preceded in death by both his parents, Fannie F. Carr and Everett Carr Sr.; brothers, William Carr of Flint, Michigan, James Carr of Flint, Michigan, Herbert Carr of Moscato, Illinois, Thomas Carr of St. Albans, West Virginia; sisters, Agnes Williams of San Diego, California, and Phyllis Carr of St. Albans, West Virginia.
Friends may call at 11 a.m. on Monday, November 18, at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church at 821 B Street, St. Albans, West Virginia, with the funeral services officiated by Dr. Michael A. Poke Sr., Pastor, at 12 p.m. Internment will follow at Cunningham Memorial Gardens in St. Albans, West Virginia.
The family is grateful for the care of Charles by Skyline Nursing Home and Maberry Funeral Home in Floyd, Virginia. Special appreciation to Preston Funeral Home in Charleston, West Virginia, for the coordination and care of Charles.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 16, 2019