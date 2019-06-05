Home

Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Timothy Lutheran Church
900 Lawndale Lane
Charleston, WV
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Spring Hill Cemetery
Charleston, WV
View Map
1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Charles Conrad Obituary
CHARLES JAMES "JIM" CONRAD, 90, of Charleston, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on May 5, 2019, after an extended illness. He was born on May 23, 1928 in Altoona, Pa., the only child of the late Charles Russel Conrad and Ethel Hamilton Conrad.
Jim was a retired Petroleum Engineer and had worked for Columbia Gas for over 25 years. He was active in Junior Achievement and was a member of St. Timothy Lutheran Church in Charleston. Jim was also a member of the "Edgewood Summit Community" in his later years, and will be dearly missed by all who knew him there.
Jim was married to his late wife, Bernadette C. "Bunny" Conrad, for over 57 years and was a faithful husband. Jim is survived by three sons, Stephen Hamilton Conrad (Debbie Reichman) of Algodones, N.M., James Matthew Conrad (Vicki) of Kingsport, Tenn., and Bruce Daniel Conrad (Beverly) of Bel Air, Md.; and five grandchildren, Ashley, Joseph, Daniel, and Jaclyn Conrad, and Dana Reichman.
Memorial services will be conducted at 10:30 a.m., on Saturday, June 8, at St. Timothy Lutheran Church, 900 Lawndale Lane, Charleston, WV 25314, with Pastor Jamie Strickler officiating. Visitation will be 30 minutes prior to service. Burial will follow at noon, in Spring Hill Cemetery, in Charleston.
Bollinger Funeral Home, 420 Lee St. West, Charleston, W.Va., is providing the funeral arrangements.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail from June 5 to June 7, 2019
