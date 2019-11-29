|
CHARLES DAVID WHEELER, 78, of Charleston, passed on peacefully on November 26, 2019, at Hubbard Hospice House.
Born April 26, 1941, in Hinton, David was the son of the late Bob Wheeler and Ruby Wheeler Walker.
He was preceded in death by his brother, Bill (Nina) Wheeler.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 56 years, Karen; brother, Ron (LeAnne) Wheeler of Hurricane; sons, David Shawn (Susan) Wheeler of Charleston, Jeff (Tracy) Wheeler of Raleigh, N.C.; daughter, April Hiller (Matt) of Parkesburg, Pa.; and grandchildren Grace, Jonathan, Jacob, Isabel, Micah, Marcie, Jeffrey and Will.
David was the former Facilities Manager for the WV State Armories, retired in 1997. He was also a CW5 (Ret) in the Army National Guard, serving 35 years in Aviation units as pilot and unit commander. He enjoyed golfing, hunting, being outdoors, and undertaking any kind of mechanical project at home or his Summersville camp. He belonged to the Elks Club, the VFW, the WV National Guard Retirement Association, and he attended the Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene.
He had many dear friends and will be greatly missed.
His family thanks God for the extra 14 years given him after his cancer diagnosis, and for all the sweet memories and experiences that time allowed.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, at Stevens & Grass Funeral Home, Malden, with Rev. Steve Wheeler officiating. Burial with Military Rites will follow at Tyler Mountain Memory Gardens, Cross Lanes.
A visitation with family and friends will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, November 29, at the Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be sent to the Valley Grove Church of the Nazarene 263 Rutledge Road, Charleston, WV 25311 or Hubbard Hospice House, 1001 Curtis Price Way, Charleston, WV 25311.
The online guest book can be accessed at www.stevensandgrass.com.
Published in Charleston Gazette-Mail on Nov. 29, 2019